BERLIN, June 25 German construction orders rose for a sixth month running in April, climbing by 7.3 percent year-on-year in real terms, data showed on Monday, in a sign some sectors of Europe's largest economy were weathering the euro zone crisis.

Germany's construction industry association said the sector took on 10.3 percent more orders in nominal terms, which the federal statistics office said was equivalent to 7.3 percent in real terms.

"Construction companies are well positioned for the coming months as a result of that," the association said in a statement.

Construction companies made nearly 7 billion euros ($8.77 billion) in sales, the highest amount in April in ten years, the association said.

The association added that house building was continuing to benefit from uncertainty on the financial markets, with low interest rates encouraging investors to put their capital into physical assets rather than financial instruments.

Demand for property and real estate prices are booming in Germany after years of stagnation, thanks to the country's strong recovery from the global crisis and solid labour market.

An influential Ifo survey released on Friday showed the mood among construction companies has improved modestly despite the euro zone debt crisis engulfing much of Europe, with firms feeling more optimistic about the coming half year.

This contrasts with the country's manufacturing sector where activity is at its weakest level in three years, according a purchasing managers' survey published on Thursday.

Other data released this month has suggested the euro zone crisis is hitting home across Germany as a whole, with imports tumbling at their fastest rate in two years in April, exports falling more than expected and industrial orders posting their sharpest decline since November 2011 in April. ($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)