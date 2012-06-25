BERLIN, June 25 German construction orders rose
for a sixth month running in April, climbing by 7.3 percent
year-on-year in real terms, data showed on Monday, in a sign
some sectors of Europe's largest economy were weathering the
euro zone crisis.
Germany's construction industry association said the sector
took on 10.3 percent more orders in nominal terms, which the
federal statistics office said was equivalent to 7.3 percent in
real terms.
"Construction companies are well positioned for the coming
months as a result of that," the association said in a
statement.
Construction companies made nearly 7 billion euros ($8.77
billion) in sales, the highest amount in April in ten years, the
association said.
The association added that house building was continuing to
benefit from uncertainty on the financial markets, with low
interest rates encouraging investors to put their capital into
physical assets rather than financial instruments.
Demand for property and real estate prices are booming in
Germany after years of stagnation, thanks to the country's
strong recovery from the global crisis and solid labour market.
An influential Ifo survey released on Friday showed the mood
among construction companies has improved modestly despite the
euro zone debt crisis engulfing much of Europe, with firms
feeling more optimistic about the coming half year.
This contrasts with the country's manufacturing sector where
activity is at its weakest level in three years, according a
purchasing managers' survey published on Thursday.
Other data released this month has suggested the euro zone
crisis is hitting home across Germany as a whole, with imports
tumbling at their fastest rate in two years in April, exports
falling more than expected and industrial orders posting their
sharpest decline since November 2011 in April.
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)