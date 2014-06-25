BERLIN, June 25 German construction orders rose
for a sixth consecutive month in April, data showed on
Wednesday, suggesting the building industry in Europe's largest
economy had a solid start to the second quarter.
Construction contracts increased by 4.5 percent on the year,
data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. That was weaker
than the 5.6 percent increase registered in March.
In the first four months of the year, orders rose by 5.7
percent on a price-adjusted basis compared with the same period
a year earlier, the Office said.
Turnover in the construction industry rose by 20.1 percent
on the year between January and April to 16.7 billion euros.
German construction industry body HDB expects sales to
increase by 4.5 percent this year, driven by residential
construction.
The sector is benefitting from low interest rates, Germany's
stable job market and rising incomes, which are encouraging
citizens to buy their own homes while investors are also
continuing to look to property in the absence of alternative
investment options.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)