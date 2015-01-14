BERLIN Jan 14 Germany's construction industry
expects turnover to grow nominally by 2 percent to 101 billion
euros this year - a slower rise than last year's 4 percent
increase, German construction bodies HDB and ZDB said on
Wednesday.
"We should climb over the 100 billion euro mark this year
for the first time since 2000," the two industry groups said in
a joint statement. They added that the growth trend remained
intact in 2015 though the pace would be slower.
A 2-percent rise in 2015 would be the lowest increase since
0.5 percent in 2012.
The strongest growth will be in the housing construction
sector, with stable labour market conditions and low interest
rates pushing housing construction up by 3 percent.
Business construction should increase by 1.5 percent but
that could accelerate in 2015 if the economy is stronger than
expected and oil prices remain low, HDB leader Thomas Bauer
said.
But the lobby groups said they expect construction in the
public sector to rise by just 1.0 percent this year.
