BERLIN Aug 23 Germany's constitutional court will announce its verdict on September 7 on whether the government broke the law with last year's euro zone and Greek bailout packages, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The plaintiffs have argued that such interventions violate German and European laws on the right to democratic representation and on the protection of property. The government has said it is confident it did not break any laws.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt)