* Constitutional Court holds hearing on June 11-12
* Karlsruhe judges deeply divided on ECB bond buys
* Referral to EU court would be unprecedented for Germany
By Annika Breidthardt
BERLIN, June 3 Germany's top court may for the
first time defer to European judges in the euro zone crisis when
it weighs the legality of the boldest move so far to buoy the
common currency - the European Central Bank's bond-buying
scheme.
The Constitutional Court's red-robed judges have kept the
bloc and investors waiting while they mull whether Europe's
largest economy can legally participate in bailout schemes.
But even they may have qualms about subjecting the ECB's
bond-buying programme, which more than anything else
demonstrated Europe's determination to defend the euro, to the
jurisdiction of a single state.
Legal experts say the court in Karlsruhe, southwest Germany,
may swallow its pride and signal at a hearing on June 11-12 that
it must seek the opinion of the European Court of Justice (ECJ)
- making a judicial blessing for the OMT far more likely.
A ruling is not expected until after Germany holds national
elections in September on whether the ECB's promise to buy
struggling states' debt infringes the constitution's insistence
on sovereign parliamentary control over budget matters.
"It could refer the case to the ECJ because only the ECJ can
decide whether the ECB's actions are legal throughout the EU as
a whole," said Gunnar Beck, a German constitutional expert
teaching in London.
"The Constitutional Court itself can only decide on the
legality within its own jurisdiction, i.e. Germany," he said,
adding however, that such a referral was just one option.
The case against the OMT was lodged in Germany by more than
35,000 plaintiffs.
Karlsruhe has tried to avoid transferring jurisdiction since
the ECJ was established in the 1950s, aiming to keep as much
decision-making power in Germany as possible.
Many experts still doubt the court will break this taboo but
sources close to the court said the judges hearing the case are
so divided that they may decide to pass the buck.
"It's a risk because you don't know what you'll get back
from (the ECJ in) Luxembourg and depending on how tightly the
verdict is phrased, it may not leave room for national
interpretation," said Mattias Kumm, a law professor in Berlin.
"But the one reason it may do so is because the acute phase
of the crisis is still so close. It does not want to be seen as
exercising so much influence that it can be held responsible for
things getting worse."
THE BIG QUESTION
So far, the court has tended to endorse German contributions
to euro zone bailout programmes while insisting on more
consultation with the Bundestag lower house of parliament. Such
a "yes, but" response is more difficult to imagine in the case
of the independent ECB, legal experts said.
In a preliminary ruling in September, the court approved
German ratification of the region's permanent bailout fund - a
"no" would have had dire consequences for the currency - but
made no decision on the part of the case pertaining to the ECB.
If it does decide to recognise the jurisdiction of the ECJ
in Luxembourg, the German court will offer its own
interpretation in a preliminary hearing for the ECJ to evaluate.
But neither it nor the ECJ is expected to put a spoke in the
wheel of the OMT, the announcement of which in September was
enough to persuade investors that Europe would not let the
currency break up. So far, ECB President Mario Draghi has not
needed to put his money where his mouth is.
The Frankfurt-based ECB has argued in a 52-page statement to
the court that the OMT is legal, within its mandate of securing
price stability and strengthens trust in the euro.
The OMT's loudest critic is Germany's central bank, whose
chief Jens Weidmann misses few chances to air his objections.
The Bundesbank's 29-page report to the court said the ECB's line
of argument was based on "strongly subjective elements".
"Technically speaking, the OMT programme appears to be clean
and so Karlsruhe will have little to say about that," said
Carsten Brzeski, an economist at ING. "In terms of content,
however, it is about the big question of whether it is even the
ECB's job to make sure that the currency union is irreversible."
Weidmann, a former advisor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, will
represent the Bundesbank at the hearing and his compatriot Joerg
Asmussen will put the case of the ECB, where he is an executive
board member. Asmussen's former boss Wolfgang Schaeuble,
Germany's finance minister, will represent the government.