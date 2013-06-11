KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 11 The head of Germany's Constitutional Court said on Tuesday that the success of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme in restoring calm to the euro zone crisis would have no impact on its ruling of whether the scheme is constitutional or not.

"It plays no role in the assessment of the constitutionality of the legal rules and measures that are being looked at whether they were successful in the broadest sense," said Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle in his opening statement.

In a two-day hearing, the court will look into charges that the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states through the back door, in violation of German law. The Bundesbank opposes the plan, which was announced by ECB President Mario Draghi last September.