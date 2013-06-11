KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 11 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Germany's Constitutional Court he saw a risk that the European Central Bank's (ECB) bond-buying (OMT) programme could slow euro zone reforms and dent the bank's credibility.

"I see the danger that despite the per se welcome arrangements of the OMT programme, consolidation and reform efforts could slow and the credibility of monetary policy as a guarantor of price stability would dwindle."

He added it would be problematic to mutualise the solvency risk of euro zone states via monetary policy.