GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil price slumps amid ample supply; equities climb
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 11 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Germany's Constitutional Court he saw a risk that the European Central Bank's (ECB) bond-buying (OMT) programme could slow euro zone reforms and dent the bank's credibility.
"I see the danger that despite the per se welcome arrangements of the OMT programme, consolidation and reform efforts could slow and the credibility of monetary policy as a guarantor of price stability would dwindle."
He added it would be problematic to mutualise the solvency risk of euro zone states via monetary policy.
* ECB holds rates, signals on stimulus due at news conference
CHICAGO, March 9 Illinois' record-breaking budget impasse, which has led to sporadic funding for higher education, is increasingly pressuring the finances and competitiveness of state universities, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.
* Fitch - Less diversified insurers more exposed to AHCA changes