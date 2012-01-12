BERLIN Jan 12 Germany's consumer price
inflation for December was confirmed as posting a 2.1 percent
rise year-on-year and a 0.7 percent increase on a monthly basis,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.
That put the harmonised consumer price index at 0.7 pct on
the month and up 2.3 percent year-on-year, slightly below the
preliminary harmonised figures reported for December of 0.8
percent and 2.4 percent. Consumer prices excluding excluding
energy costs rose 1.3 percent year-on-year.
In November, consumer prices were unchanged on the month and
increased by 2.4 percent year-on-year.
Percentage change
Index/component mth/mth yr/yr
Overall price index +0.7 +2.1
Foodstuffs, drinks +0.6 +2.5
Alcoholic beverages, tobacco 0.0 +2.6
Clothing, shoes -1.6 +2.0
Household rents, energy, water 0.0 +3.2
Furniture and other household goods 0.0 +0.5
Health and personal care items 0.0 +0.5
Transport -0.2 +3.2
Communications 0.0 -2.1
Entertainment, leisure +19.8 +3.1
Education +0.1 -12.6
Lodgings and catering +5.6 +2.0
Other goods and services 0.0 +1.5