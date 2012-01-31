BERLIN Jan 31 Credit conditions for German companies eased in January after tightening slightly in December, the Ifo Research Institute said on Tuesday.

The Munich-based think tank said its monthly credit survey of about 4,000 firms showed that 22.8 percent found bank lending to be restrictive. This was down from 23.1 percent in December but was still above a survey-low of 21.4 percent in August.

"The German economy continues to enjoy very favourable financing conditions," Ifo President Hans-Werner Sinn said in a statement.

Only small companies in the manufacturing sector reported difficulty in obtaining credit, with 0.3 percent more respondents describing the willingness of banks to lend to businesses as "restrictive" compared to the previous month.

The survey was introduced at the beginning of 2003. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)