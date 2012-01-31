Morgan Stanley's chief US equity strategist to join hedge fund-source
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
BERLIN Jan 31 Credit conditions for German companies eased in January after tightening slightly in December, the Ifo Research Institute said on Tuesday.
The Munich-based think tank said its monthly credit survey of about 4,000 firms showed that 22.8 percent found bank lending to be restrictive. This was down from 23.1 percent in December but was still above a survey-low of 21.4 percent in August.
"The German economy continues to enjoy very favourable financing conditions," Ifo President Hans-Werner Sinn said in a statement.
Only small companies in the manufacturing sector reported difficulty in obtaining credit, with 0.3 percent more respondents describing the willingness of banks to lend to businesses as "restrictive" compared to the previous month.
The survey was introduced at the beginning of 2003. (Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Morgan Stanley's chief U.S. equity strategist, Adam Parker, is leaving the firm, according to an internal memo from the company on Tuesday seen by Reuters.
* Credit card charge-off rate was 2.51 percent in January versus. 2.54 percent in December
Feb 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: