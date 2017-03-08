BERLIN, March 8 German police have raided over
120 apartments and business premises across the country in an
investigation into a suspected online crime ring, the BKA
federal police said on Wednesday.
The crimenetwork.biz online forum served solely to allow its
members to agree on crimes or carry out crimes, Bavaria's state
office of criminal investigation said.
Eleven suspected administrators of the forum are accused of
forming a criminal group. Users of the forum are being
investigated on suspicion of fraud, computer fraud, receiving
stolen data and money laundering as well as illegally trading
drugs, medicines and weapons.
Police had secured computers, mobile phones, games consoles
and hard drives as well as small quantities of various drugs,
various weapons, coins and swipe cards during raids.
Over the course of four months, cyber specialists evaluated
more than a million posts and private messages from more than
260 users of the forum, which has since been shut down.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Keith Weir)