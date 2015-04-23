* Bundestag adopts small investors protection law
* Lawmakers soften rules for innovative start-ups
BERLIN, April 23 The German parliament approved
tighter rules on Thursday for firms selling financial products,
including online platforms that support fledgling businesses
through crowdfunding, in order to protect small investors
against heavy losses.
Crowdfunding allows individuals and small businesses to
raise funds, often via the Internet, from pools of investors who
put money into peer-to-peer schemes or securities such as
unlisted shares.
Worried that German companies are falling behind in the
digital age, Chancellor Angela Merkel's government is keen to
promote innovation and start-ups.
The lawmakers softened the draft legislation by adding
exemptions for online platforms such as Startnext and
Kickstarter and by loosening plans for a strict ban on Internet
advertising for crowdfunding projects.
Consumer protection watchdogs have warned that the
crowdfunding industry, which raises a billion euros a year
globally in alternative financing, falls between the cracks of
existing regulation.
Since crowdfunding platforms can skirt requirements for
businesses to publish a prospectus, investors often have little
information and face high failure rates.
The new law excludes crowdfunding platforms from the duty to
publish a detailed and therefore costly prospectus as long as
the project volume does not exceed 2.5 million euros. That is
higher than the originally planned threshold of 1 million euros.
In addition, investments by individuals may not exceed 1,000
euros, thereby reducing potential losses. Individuals may invest
up to 10,000 euros if they can provide proof of assets or income
of a level deemed sufficient to bear the risk of loss.
BALANCE
Industry group Bitkom welcomed the new law, saying it
struck the right balance between protecting small investors and
supporting innovative start-ups.
"With these new rules for crowdinvesting, reason and good
argument have prevailed in many areas," BITKOM deputy president
Ulrich Dietz said in a statement.
The law follows the insolvency of windpark operator Prokon,
which had raised 1.4 billion euros mainly from retail investors
by offering so-called profit-participation certificates through
advertising campaigns on German prime-time television.
Consumer groups accused Prokon of attracting investors with
promises of potential returns of at least 6 percent a year
without giving sufficient warning of the risks.
Its insolvency dealt a blow to thousands of retail investors
who had hoped to profit from Germany's shift from nuclear power
to renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.
