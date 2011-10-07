NUREMBERG, Germany Oct 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged her Bavarian coalition partners on Friday to show solidarity with European peers after they adopted a tougher policy on euro zone debt offenders which could aggravate tensions within her government.

The Christian Social Union (CSU), sister party of Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, has frequently taken a harder stance than Merkel by suggesting that a Greek exit from the euro zone should not be ruled out.

CSU delegates at the party's conference in Nuremberg unanimously passed a new European policy directive on Friday stating it must be possible for states that repeatedly flout euro zone budget regulations to leave the single currency bloc.

Merkel opposes the exit of any state from the euro zone and believes such a provision should not be necessary as individual states and the European Union, through intervention if necessary, should ensure they do not reach such a point.

Euro zone members had a duty to slash debt and make their economies more competitive however, Merkel told the conference.

"Doing your homework and showing solidarity. These are two sides of the same coin," the Chancellor told a hall of 1,000 delegates, who gave her a warm reception.

Multiple strains are starting to show in Merkel's government and the chancellor could face stronger opposition ahead from within her fractious coalition.

The Free Democrats (FDP), Merkel's junior coalition partners who have suffered a series of stinging defeats in state elections, said this week they will hold an internal vote to determine their stance on German contributions to European bailouts.

The FDP motion opposes unlimited bailout measures through which Germany becomes liable for debts of other euro zone member states, in particular the permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM), which German lawmakers should vote on in January.

Among those to address the CSU conference on Friday was one of the most high-profile rebels within the coalition, eurosceptic lawmaker Peter Gauweiler, who is standing for a seat on the CSU's leadership committee against Peter Ramsauer, German transport minister and a loyal Merkel ally.

Gauweiler, one of those to sue unsuccessfully against the bail outs in Germany's constitutional court, told delegates, "what the European Union is trying to do in Greece is crazy".

Clad in a traditional Bavarian jacket, the lawmaker also told party peers to strong applause that it was the duty of the CSU to speak out on European policy.

Gauweiler voted against legislation to expand the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), in a highly public rebellion against the coalition last week. Merkel was able to pass the law however, without having to rely on opposition votes.

CSU leader Horst Seehofer said ahead of the conference that should Gauweiler be elected to the committee on Saturday it would not change the CSU's European policy stance. (Editing by Jon Hemming)