BERLIN, April 10 Lufthansa said hackers had managed to break into the accounts of some of its frequent flyers and use their miles to make purchases, just two weeks after British Airways suffered a similar attack.

The hackers used lists to try to match usernames and passwords - when one matched, they made purchases using the miles on the frequent flyer's account.

"After some signs of misuse on the Lufthansa website, we took immediate action," a spokesman told Reuters, confirming a report by Germany's magazine Spiegel.

He said Lufthansa had blocked several hundred accounts as a result, and any miles spent by the hackers had been credited back to customer accounts.

The hackers had not gained access to any of Lufthansa's databases, the spokesman added.

British Airways late last month also froze tens of thousands of frequent flyer accounts after an attack by hackers. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)