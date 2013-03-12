BERLIN, March 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a gathering of conservative politicians on Tuesday that the Bundestag lower house of parliament could decide on aid for Cyprus next week, sources said.

A precondition for the Bundestag to vote on aid is a decision from euro zone finance ministers that Cyprus requires financial assistance.

Cyprus, one of the euro zone's smallest states, needs up to 17 billion euros in emergency loans, mostly to recapitalise its banking sector hit by a Greek debt restructuring. It has been shut out of international financial markets for almost two years.