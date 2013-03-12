BERLIN, March 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told a gathering of conservative politicians
on Tuesday that the Bundestag lower house of parliament could
decide on aid for Cyprus next week, sources said.
A precondition for the Bundestag to vote on aid is a
decision from euro zone finance ministers that Cyprus requires
financial assistance.
Cyprus, one of the euro zone's smallest states, needs up to
17 billion euros in emergency loans, mostly to recapitalise its
banking sector hit by a Greek debt restructuring. It has been
shut out of international financial markets for almost two
years.