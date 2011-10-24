BERLIN Oct 24 German economy ministry officials will meet Daimler (DAIGn.DE) in coming weeks about the search for an investor for part of the automaker's holding in EADS , a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Daimler wants to sell its 7.5 percent stake and the German government is looking for a domestic investor who would maintain German influence at the European aerospace group equal to that of the French.

No exact date has been fixed yet for the meeting, the source said. (Reporting By Gernot Heller; Editing by Stephen Brown and Erica Billingham)