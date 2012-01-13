UPDATE 1-Grammer in advanced talks with China's Ningbo Jifeng to sell stake
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German auto components company Grammer AG said it was in advanced talks to form a strategic partnership with China's Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co Ltd.
BERLIN Jan 13 Talks on Daimler AG's sale of a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS to German state-controlled development bank KfW are going according to plan, a German government source told Reuters on Friday.
The source said the earliest date for the sale would be July 1, and the details had not yet been finalised.
Daimler's remaining 7.5 percent stake in EADS was not part of the discussions, the source added.
The sale maintains a Franco-German balance of influence over the aerospace company. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 Four U.S. Republican senators have not yet said whether they will support labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder, raising suspense about whether he will survive an initial confirmation hearing this week.
HONG KONG, Feb 14 Hong Kong's Television Broadcasts Ltd (TVB) said it was cutting the size of a planned share buyback although it will lift the offer price, as it wants to ensure that at least 25 percent of its shares are held by the public.