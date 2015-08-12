HAMBURG/LONDON Aug 12 Shipping on the river
Danube was blocked in south Germany on Wednesday after a cargo
vessel ran aground because of low water levels, a police
spokesman said.
Efforts are being made to remove cargo from the Romanian
vessel which ran aground near Niederalteich in Bavaria, a
spokesman for the Bavarian police said.
It was unclear when work on the vessel would be finished it
but could last until Thursday, he said.
Shipping on the Danube and Rhine in Germany has been
disrupted by low water this week after recent dryness in river
catchment areas.
The Danube is an important transport route for petroleum
products and also for east European grain exports to west
Europe.
Around 30 inland waterways vessels are currently held up
because of the blocked Danube, the police spokesman said.
It was unclear whether the Danube would be immediately
reopened to shipping as low water on the Isar, an adjoining
river, has resulted in faster currents washing gravel into the
Danube which is also hindering shipping and is currently being
cleared by a dredger, the spokesman said.
