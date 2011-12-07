* German 5-year bond sale sees 2.1 bid-to-cover

* Bond offered at an average yield of 1.11 pct

* Demand for short-dated, safe-haven debt before summit (updates with details, market reaction; changes dateline)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Dec 7 A German sale of five-year bonds met strong demand on Wednesday as investors scooped up short-dated, safe-haven paper before a make-or-break summit intended to draw a line under the euro zone debt crisis, but whose outcome remains deeply uncertain.

The 4.09 billion euro sale of five-year notes, known as Bobls, drew bids for 2.1 times the amount on offer, compared with 1.5 at a similar sale in November. .

A warning on Monday from Standard & Poor's that it may cut the credit ratings of several euro zone countries, including Germany, appeared not to put off investors.

After a bout of uncovered German auctions in recent months, including a 10-year bond sale last month which some in markets described as "disastrous", expectations for the latest sale were cautious.

A sell-off in German government bonds in recent weeks provided a favourable backdrop, while some investors were seeking protection in case policymakers did not live up to the high expectations for Friday's European Union summit.

Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities, said many in markets remained sceptical about proposals outlined by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets.

"They would probably still want to get involved with the shorter end of the German curve on that basis," he said.

The ECB is expected to ease monetary policy on Thursday and markets are optimistic a comprehensive crisis-fighting plan will be agreed this week even though there was nothing ground-breaking in the Merkel-Sarkozy proposals.

The five-year bond offered an average yield of 1.11 percent, up from 1 percent at the previous sale. The tail -- the difference between the average and the lowest accepted price -- was only 0.01, another sign of solid demand .

German government bonds rebounded after the sale, with the market relieved after a poor result for a benchmark auction last month fuelled worries the euro zone crisis was affecting the bloc's largest economy.

Bund futures were up 32 ticks on the day at 135.10, having stood in negative territory at 134.61 before the results. Five-year yields were down 4.4 basis points at 1.06 percent, compared with 1.12 percent before the auction.

"It comes as quite a relief, because what happened two weeks ago was still very much on everyone's mind," Michael Leister, rate strategist at WestLB said.

"Within the five-year segment this bond actually looks quite cheap, some of the investors may have said 'OK, we've seen quite a sell-off over the last couple of weeks and this may be attractive." (Additional Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown in Berlin and London Bonds Team in London, editing by Nigel Stephenson)