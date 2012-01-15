BERLIN Jan 15 Germany is likely to have racked up less debt last year than originally thought and the finance ministry is set to revise its figures accordingly, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said Germany's debt level could have been as low as 79 percent of gross domestic product in 2011, as opposed to a previous 81.7 percent estimate, underlining how Europe's star economy is outpacing its peers.

The reason was the offloading of toxic assets from the crisis stricken banks WestLB and Hypo Real Estate, which were not included in the previous estimate made by the statistics office, the paper said. (Writing by Brian Rohan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)