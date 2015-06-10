BERLIN, June 10 Funds, insurance firms and
government bodies have piled in to buy a 30-year German
inflation-linked bond, an investment in hot demand as the
finance industry seeks to hedge the risks raised by ageing
populations.
Investors including mutual and pension funds and central
banks snapped up 82.7 percent of the bond, sold on Tuesday, the
German debt agency said on Wednesday.
Inflation hedges such as linkers are in short supply and
this is the longest inflation-linked bond Germany has ever
auctioned.
Investment and commercial banks bought 10.7 percent of the
linkers on offer while hedge funds and others took 6.6 percent.
Germany sold 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) of the linker
via a syndicate of banks on Tuesday, having offered 2 billion to
2.5 billion euros worth.
Demand far outstripped supply: the agency said orders worth
more than 5.7 billion euros were put in by nearly 100 investors.
The German government "is continuing to respond to end
investor demand for inflation-linked issuance of very high
quality, and for opportunities to diversify their portfolios,"
said debt agency spokesman Joerg Mueller.
German investors accounted for 24 percent of demand, Benelux
states 20 percent, the United Kingdom 19 percent, the Nordic
states 14 percent, France 10 percent and other countries in
Europe 5 percent.
North America took 6 percent of the debt on sale while Asia
bought 2 percent.
Mueller reiterated that the new linker would play a crucial
role in Germany's long-term debt management strategy, saying it
"demonstrates .... continued strategic commitment to a full,
real rate curve with high liquidity."
($1 = 0.8867 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)