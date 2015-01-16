BERLIN Jan 16 Airbus will deliver at
least one A400M military airlifter to Germany's armed forces
this year, a source close to the company told Reuters on Friday.
"The German air force will get aircraft this year," the
source said.
The defence ministry said on Thursday that there were signs
that its deliveries of A400M transporters could be delayed
further.
The online edition of German magazine Spiegel on Thursday
cited an internal OCCAR analysis as saying no more than two
aircraft could be supplied to Germany this year because of
problems with fuselage assembly.
Germany received its first A400M in December 2014 and was
due to receive another five A400M aircraft in 2015.
Representatives of the European defence equipment agency
OCCAR and Airbus were meeting in Toulouse on Friday to discuss
the delivery plan for the aircraft.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Michelle Martin;
Editing by Stephen Brown and Victoria Bryan)