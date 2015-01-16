BERLIN Jan 16 Airbus will deliver at least one A400M military airlifter to Germany's armed forces this year, a source close to the company told Reuters on Friday.

"The German air force will get aircraft this year," the source said.

The defence ministry said on Thursday that there were signs that its deliveries of A400M transporters could be delayed further.

The online edition of German magazine Spiegel on Thursday cited an internal OCCAR analysis as saying no more than two aircraft could be supplied to Germany this year because of problems with fuselage assembly.

Germany received its first A400M in December 2014 and was due to receive another five A400M aircraft in 2015.

Representatives of the European defence equipment agency OCCAR and Airbus were meeting in Toulouse on Friday to discuss the delivery plan for the aircraft. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Stephen Brown and Victoria Bryan)