BERLIN, March 4 German lawmakers on Wednesday approved the 1.4 billion euro ($1.6 billion) purchase of 18 "Sea Lion" marine helicopters from Airbus by the armed forces, according to sources on parliament's budgetary committee.

The deal, first announced under Germany's previous Defence Minister Thomas de Maiziere, was struck to compensate Airbus for cancelled or reduced orders from elsewhere within the German military, following cuts.

The military halved its order for 80 Tiger helicopters to 40, and will now only take 80 instead of 122 NH-90 transport helicopters.

