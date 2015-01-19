BERLIN Jan 19 German Deputy Defence Minister Katrin Suder will meet Bernhard Gerwert, the head of Airbus' Defence and Space division, on Monday to discuss an expected delay in deliveries of A400M military transport plane, a security source told Reuters.

The source said that during a meeting with European defence equipment agency OCCAR on Friday, Airbus had acknowledged it was facing delivery problems and presented options to solve the issue.

The source added that other A400M clients had been affected by the delivery problems.

Other countries seeking to buy the A400M turboprop transporter include Britain and Turkey. A representative for the British Ministry of Defence said it was up to Airbus to deal with any delivery problems, but he added that he was not aware there were any issues with the project in the United Kingdom.

An official from Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defence Industries said it had received two A400Ms in 2014 but the delivery of these had been delayed. Turkey is due to receive two more in 2015 but the official said delays on these were also expected.

Germany received its first A400M aircraft in December 2014 and is set to receive another five in 2015.

The defence ministry said last week that there were signs that deliveries of the A400M could be delayed further. On Friday a source close to Airbus said the company would deliver at least one of the military airlifters to Germany's armed forces this year.

German magazine Spiegel has said that no more than two aircraft can be supplied to Germany this year because of a problem with the fuselage assembly.