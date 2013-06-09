BERLIN, June 9 German opposition figures have
stepped up pressure on the defence minister, a close ally of
Chancellor Angela Merkel, to resign after accusing him of making
misleading statements over a scrapped contract for
reconnaissance drones.
Thomas de Maiziere, who was once Merkel's chief of staff,
said last month that Germany was dropping the purchase of four
Euro Hawk drones made by EADS and Northrop Grumman
because it would cost too much to ensure they meet
required flight safety standards.
Opposition politicians have said the fiasco wasted some 680
million euros ($900 million), accusing de Maiziere of
withholding information about the project's pitfalls and failing
to pull the plug on it sooner.
According to internal government documents obtained by
Reuters, it would have cost around 500-600 million euros to
adapt the drones to meet the safety requirements, without any
guarantee that approval would be achieved.
The opposition renewed its attacks after German media
reported this weekend that de Maiziere had given varying
accounts of when he was first informed of problems with the
drones. Some in the opposition accused him of lying.
If de Maiziere quit, it would be a blow for Merkel as she
prepares to contest a September election for a third term in
office.
Other Merkel allies have been forced to step down in recent
years, including her choice of president, Christian Wulff,
education minister Annette Schavan and defence minister
Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg. Another resignation could expose her
to further attacks over her judgement.
The Defence Ministry issued a statement denying de Maiziere
had contradicted himself.
In an interview with Focus magazine, de Maiziere said: "I
definitely knew something of the general problems related to the
Euro Hawk. These problems looked like they could be solved. The
key thing here is when I was told that the problems could not be
solved, and that was on May 13."
Thomas Oppermann, parliamentary floor leader of the Social
Democrats (SPD), told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that de
Maiziere's resignation was "just a question of time".
"A defence minister who doesn't tell the truth on such a
crucial issue cannot remain in office any longer," he said.
Leading Greens politician Juergen Trittin also suggested de
Maiziere should go.
"The minister is tying himself up in wild contradictions...
He has lost the trust you need to hold this office, so he can't
remain minister," he told Bild am Sonntag.
An opinion poll published on Thursday indicated that 83
percent of Germans were unhappy with de Maiziere's handling of
the drone affair.