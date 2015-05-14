BERLIN May 15 Germany's defence ministry has
decided to buy MEADS, the successor to the Patriot missile
defence system from the firm MBDA, German newspaper Sueddeutsche
Zeitung reported on Friday.
The newspaper, which did not identify its sources, said
MBDA, along with U.S. firm Lockheed Martin, would make
the MEADS system ready for series production.
The report described the project as one of the biggest and
most expensive armament projects of the next decade and such a
decision would mean Patriot manufacturer Raytheon would
lose out after also being in the race with a modernised version
of its system.
The German defence ministry declined to confirm or deny the
report.
"The decision will, as we have announced, be made by the end
of the second quarter," a spokesman said. "We continue to be in
talks with all manufacturers."
The United States, Italy and Germany spent several billion
dollars developing MEADS over the past decade as a successor to
the Patriot system, but Washington decided in 2012 to withdraw,
citing budget cuts.
The decision on the system is considered one of the most
important armament choices of this legislative period and the
order, for which around 4 billion euros are still payable, is
the first big independent procurement decision for Defence
Minister Ursula von der Leyen, the newspaper said.
