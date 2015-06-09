BERLIN, June 9 Germany has a budget of around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) to buy four new multi-role combat ships and plans to issue a tender open to European firms, Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

The new MKS 180 warships are expected to be delivered from 2023. They are intended to be capable of attacking targets on land and underwater, and providing aerial protection to other vessels in a range of 20 km (12 miles).

A ministry source said German firms, notably Luerssen, would be well placed to compete for the contract.

The defence ministry has been hit by years of funding cuts and headaches in procurement. It wants six of the new warships in all, although a decision on buying the other two is unlikely to be made before 2030.

The German government also announced plans on Tuesday to buy the MEADS missile defence system, built by the European defence group MBDA and Lockheed Martin Corp, for around 4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Thorsten Severin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)