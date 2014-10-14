FRANKFURT/MUNICH Oct 14 An ambitious project to
harness and export solar power generated in Middle East and
African deserts has all but folded after the withdrawal of most
of the Desertec Industrial Initiative's shareholders.
The multi-billion renewable energy project, founded in
Germany to much fanfare five years ago, aimed to help to provide
up to 15 percent of Europe's power from solar and wind parks in
North Africa and the Middle East by 2050.
Desertec said on Tuesday that following a meeting in Rome
this week only three of its 19 existing shareholders had decided
to stay on board: Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE,
Germany's RWE and China's State Grid.
They have decided to continue the project in an "adapted
format", Desertec said, adding that it would now function as a
service company in the Middle East and North Africa.
Former shareholders include Germany's Deutsche Bank
, reinsurer Munich Re and Swiss
conglomerate ABB.
"Costs were very high and some companies said we're not that
interested in the Middle East and North Africa," Desertec Chief
Executive Paul van Son told journalists, trying to explain why
so many shareholders had left.
Desertec's aim was to capitalise on the desert sun, which it
estimated could provide more power in six hours than mankind
could use in a year.
Spread over a 6,500 square mile area more than half the size
of Belgium, Desertec's projected delivery of more than 1
terawatt hours (TWh) would have been almost enough energy to
power the whole of Germany for two years.
But early on industry analysts had highlighted that northern
African states carried significant political risks and warned
that at an expected budget of 400 billion euros ($506 billion)
the project was too expensive to be practical.
Also, Europe has had its own solar power boom, raising
questions about the need for imports.
As a result, a number of major shareholders had already left
the project in the past few years, including Siemens,
Bosch, E.ON and Bilfinger.
($1 = 0.7901 euro)
