(A version of this story will appear in the September 24 issue of the International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication -- www.ifre.com)

By Spencer Anderson

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - The ascent of Josef Ackermann to the chairmanship of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board is looking far from certain.

Ackermann's move from his current role as chief executive to the chairman's position had been considered almost a formality, but there are now real worries that he won't garner the necessary support from shareholders to get the job.

"Everyone [externally] seemed to think that it would be a simple process," said one senior banker familiar with the plans to ensure a smooth succession. "But that's not the case. The big shareholders can't be relied on to nominate him, which may mean he's got to get a lot of small shareholders to do so. That's not necessarily easy."

Deutsche insiders say that, while it remains distinctly possible that Ackermann will scrape together enough support, those involved in the process are increasingly nervous.

German regulations make it difficult for those on a company's management board to join its supervisory board within two years of leaving the former role, meaning that Ackermann needs to be nominated by shareholders holding more than 25 percent of Deutsche's shares in order to get the chairman's job. He will then need to get the appointment approved by shareholders holding a simple majority of shares. It is the former hurdle that is likely to prove most difficult to overcome.

An analysis of the shareholding structure of the German bank and the positions of major shareholders on corporate governance issues shows why.

The move from the CEO's office to the chairman's is considered to be against best corporate governance practice and four of the bank's five largest shareholders are bound by rules that could prevent them from nominating Ackermann.

BlackRock, the bank's largest shareholder, lists independence as one of the most important elements of a supervisory board in its corporate governance principles, which raises issues about a CEO taking on the role of chairman. BlackRock holds 6.34 percent of Deutsche, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Reasons for a move from CEO to chairman are assessed on case to case basis," said Michelle Edkins, head of BlackRock's corporate governance and responsible investment team. "In those cases where the CEO has become the chairman, we would expect the company to appoint a senior/lead independent director to strengthen the effectiveness of the independent board members."

BlackRock declined to say whether it would nominate Ackermann or vote in his favour.

Amundi Asset Management, which holds 1.83 percent of shares, clearly states in its shareholder voting guidelines that: "Considering the responsibilities of each function and the required workload, it is desirable that the roles of chairman and CEO are separated and that an independent director is chosen for the role of chairman."

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management - holder of 1.83 percent of Deutsche's shares - is restricted by guidelines to only support a chairman who is sufficiently independent. Anne Kvam, head of corporate governance at the firm, declined to comment on the firm's intentions.

The other major shareholder that has published positions suggesting they may find it difficult to nominate Ackermann is DWS Investment Management with 1.87 percent of the shares.

After these institutions, the amount of Deutsche shares held by each institutional investor falls away very quickly, meaning Ackermann would need to rely on a large number of relatively small investors to cross the 25 percent line. To complicate matters further, Deutsche itself is not allowed to lobby shareholders on his behalf.

DSW COMES OUT AGAINST

Ackermann does not appear to have the support of the German shareholders association DSW either. Ulrich Hocker, manager in chief at the DSW, said there can be occasions where it makes sense to have someone from the management board taking a role on the supervisory board, but not as the chairman of the board.

"Principally, DSW opposes the idea of a CEO taking over immediately the chairmanship of the supervisory board as this could imply taking over too much control," he said.

German shareholders hold 11.98 percent of total shares.

The ascent of Ackermann to the board chairman's position is central to the compromise succession plan announced in July and previously expected to be approved at the firm's 2012 annual general meeting. The plan, which was complicated by ex-Bundesbank chief Axel Weber's decision to join UBS, would see corporate and investment banking chief Anshu Jain and Jurgen Fitschen, the firm's head of regional management, take over as co-CEOs, with Ackermann moving up in turn.

If Ackermann was to fail to land the chairman's job, the potential for confusion and in-fighting is considerable. The bank does not have an obvious alternative for that role and there would be significant danger of the compromise that put Jain and Fitschen in co-CEO slots unravelling.

Execution Noble analyst Andrew Lim believes it would be unfortunate if Ackermann failed in his bid. "It [would be] a shame [if he failed to become chairman] because I think he has an experience that would be highly valued," he said. "To be denied the chance to work at that level would be to the detriment of Deutsche Bank."

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (www.ifre.com)