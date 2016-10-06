Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BERLIN Oct 6 The chief executives of several German blue-chip companies have discussed Deutsche Bank's problems and are ready to offer a capital injection if needed to shore up Germany's largest lender, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
In a source-based report, the German newspaper said that under an emergency plan the participating companies would purchase Deutsche Bank stock to help its reserves.
The capital injection which has been discussed is in the low, single-digit billion euro range, the paper said.
"Market support for Deutsche Bank is in any case better than the use of state money," it quoted a source familiar with the discussions as saying
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report. (Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Paul Carrel)
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 Fredrik Lundberg, one of Sweden's most powerful tycoons, and former finance minister Anders Borg have been questioned by prosecutors as suspects in a bribery probe.
Jan 27 The world's largest fast-food retailer McDonald's Corp said it would sell its Nordic restaurants to British equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners Ltd's founder and chairman Guy Hands as part of a turnaround plan it had previously announced.