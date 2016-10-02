TEHRAN Oct 2 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel accused Deutsche Bank on Sunday of crying
foul of speculators even though he said the bank had itself
pushed a business model based on speculation.
"I did not know if I should laugh or cry that the bank that
made speculation a business model is now saying it is a victim
of speculators," Gabriel told reporters on a plane to Iran,
which he is visiting with a business delegation.
He added that he was worried about those who were employed
by the lender.
Deutsche, which is Germany's largest bank and employs around
100,000 people, has been engulfed by crisis after the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ) handed it a demand for up to $14
billion for misselling mortgage-backed securities before the
financial crisis.
