BERLIN, March 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said financial regulator Bafin acted autonomously when it screened potential candidates for Deutsche Bank's management board.

"Bafin acted on its own in deciding matters about Deutsche Bank," Schaeuble said on Friday. "There is no doubt about the competence and professionalism of Bafin."

Bafin -- which is under the authority of Germany's finance ministry -- needs to formally approve potential appointments to the management board of Germany's largest bank.

Late on Thursday, sources told Reuters that Bafin expressed reservations about approving William Broeksmit as group chief risk officer as part of a new management reshuffle at Germany's flagship lender.

Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment at the time.

Hugo Baenziger, current chief risk officer, and Hermann-Josef Lamberti, chief operating officer, are expected to leave the bank as part of the reorganisation initiated by current investment banking chief Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, head of regional management for the bank, the sources said. (Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Edward Taylor)