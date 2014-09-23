BRIEF-Patriot National files for non-timely 10-K
* Unable to file form 10-K for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 within the prescribed time because the co is still finalizing the form 10-K
* Unable to file form 10-K for FY ended Dec 31, 2016 within the prescribed time because the co is still finalizing the form 10-K
* CEO David Williams total compensation for 2016 was $9.6 million versus $11.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2mBO5bS] Further company coverage:
* Houston Wire & Cable files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nyVJom) Further company coverage: