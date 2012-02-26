FRANKFURT Feb 26 German Economy Minister
Philipp Roesler wants to limit Deutsche Post's
ability to influence the prices of stamps for bulk mail, in
order to boost competition.
The Federal Network Agency, which oversees competition in
German electricity, gas, telecommunications, postal and railway
markets, will in the future examine prices for such stamps and
give its permission before they are changed, a spokeswoman for
the Economy Ministry said on Sunday.
The Ministry was confirming a report from weekly Der Spiegel
magazine's Sunday edition.
"The goal is to strengthen competition in the postal
market," the spokesman said.
The ministry's planned changes are part of a draft law on
the postal market, which it would present to parliament in
autumn.
Der Spiegel said the proposed changes aim to remove the
company's market dominance, which includes the ability to charge
"dumping prices" to keep rivals at bay.
(Reporting By Markus Wacket; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)