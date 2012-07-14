FRANKFURT, July 14 Deutsche Post, Europe's largest mail carrier, had a "very good" first quarter and the trend had continued on to the second quarter, a German daily said on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Frank Appel.

"We had a very good first quarter, (and) that had continued also in the second quarter. I cannot see any drastic slowdown in the world economy," he said.

