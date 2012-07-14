BRIEF-Singapore's United Overseas Bank CEO sees mid single digit loan growth in 2017
* Says increase in specific allowance was mainly due to oil and gas and shippingFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
FRANKFURT, July 14 Deutsche Post, Europe's largest mail carrier, had a "very good" first quarter and the trend had continued on to the second quarter, a German daily said on Saturday, citing Chief Executive Frank Appel.
"We had a very good first quarter, (and) that had continued also in the second quarter. I cannot see any drastic slowdown in the world economy," he said.
(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Says increase in specific allowance was mainly due to oil and gas and shippingFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
Feb 17 Low iron ore and copper prices weighed on Australian basic materials shares on Friday, taking the ASX 200 index 0.23 percent or 13.11 points lower to 5,800 at 0113 GMT. The index rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.