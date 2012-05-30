BERLIN May 30 Germany's firms are more upbeat
about their business outlook thanks to robust domestic
consumption and demand from export markets beyond the euro zone,
the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on
Wednesday.
The DIHK hiked its forecast for 2012 German economic growth
to 1.3 percent from a previous estimate of 1.0 percent made in
February on the back of its thrice-yearly survey of some 25,000
member companies.
Uncertainty arising from the euro zone debt crisis had
returned and austerity measures were damaging European demand,
but German firms were confident in their global competitiveness
and registering especially strong demand in Asia, it said.
"Overall, companies' evaluations of the current situation
are exceptionally good," the DIHK wrote. "Companies' outlook for
the coming months is considerably more optimistic."
Some 25 percent of firms saw their business outlook
improving versus 22 percent at the start of the year.
(Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Toby
Chopra)