BERLIN May 30 German companies are more upbeat
about their business outlook thanks to robust domestic
consumption and demand from export markets beyond the euro zone,
the German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) said on
Wednesday.
The DIHK raised its forecast for 2012 German economic growth
to 1.3 percent from a previous estimate of 1.0 percent made in
February on the back of its thrice-yearly survey of some 25,000
member companies.
Uncertainty arising from the euro zone debt crisis had
returned and austerity measures were damaging European demand,
but German firms were confident in their global competitiveness
and were registering especially strong demand in Asia, it said.
"Overall, companies' evaluations of the current situation are
exceptionally good," the DIHK wrote. "Companies' outlook for the
coming months is considerably more optimistic."
Some 25 percent of companies saw their business outlook
improving versus 22 percent at the start of the year.
"Companies' export expectations have been brightening for
the first time in a year, which shows the confidence of
exporters in asserting themselves despite the difficult European
context," it added.
Moreover, domestic demand was stable thanks to the strong
labour market and wage hikes, prompting many Germans to invest
in real estate, the DIHK said.
Companies were investing more due to high capacity
utilization and low interest rates.
"Domestic-oriented sectors such as the construction, retail
and services sectors, are hiking their investment budgets," the
DIHK said. "Industrial companies still remain actively focussed
on investing."
Germany's "Teflon economy" has held up much better than its
European peers and it grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter,
saving Europe from recession.
But sentiment has started sliding in recent weeks, as the
euro zone crisis unsettled businesses. The closely watched
survey by the Ifo think tank showed business sentiment
collapsing in May, and a purchasing managers' index showed the
manufacturing sector shrinking.
Germany's two biggest steelmakers, ThyssenKrupp
and Salzgitter, gave a grim outlook for the rest of
the year earlier this month as the euro zone crisis crimps
spending on factories and new equipment.
The DIHK survey was conducted from April to the start of
May. The DIHK's forecast for 1.3 percent economic growth in 2012
compares with the government's more cautious forecast for a 0.7
percent expansion.
The DIW Institute for Economic Research said on Wednesday
German economic growth would ease to 0.3 percent in the second
quarter from 0.5 percent in the first due to the euro zone
crisis weighing on exports.
