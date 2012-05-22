HAMBURG May 22 German authorities said on Tuesday the poisonous chemical dioxin had been found in higher than permitted levels in eggs from a German farm following a discovery in five other farms in April.

Dioxin has been found on a poultry farm near Borken in the northern German state of North Rhine Westphalia, the state Agriculture ministry said. Farms in the same state had been the source of the discoveries in April.

Dioxin presents a danger to health if consumed over long periods but small doses are not harmful. The ministry said it sees no acute danger to public health from the find because of the need for long-term consumption.

The farm has been sealed off and the eggs they produced were being traced and withdrawn from sale while the source was being sought, the ministry said. The dioxin was discovered by the farm's own safety checks, the ministry added.

In January 2011, an EU-wide health alert started when German officials said animal feed tainted with highly-poisonous dioxin had been fed to hens and pigs, contaminating eggs, poultry meat and pork at the affected farms.

Germany then introduced a series of new measures including tough restrictions on animal feed ingredients. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jon Hemming)