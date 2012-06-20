HAMBURG, June 20 The poisonous chemical dioxin
had been found above permitted levels in eggs from a German farm
following discoveries at six other farms in the country in April
and May, officials said on Wednesday.
The poultry farm is in the Emsland area in the north German
state of Lower Saxony, the state agriculture ministry said.
The farm with its 12,000 chickens has been quarantined and
its eggs recalled from sale, it said. The dioxin was discovered
by the farm's own safety checks.
The ministry said there was no acute danger to public health
because dioxin is dangerous only if consumed over long periods.
Small doses are not harmful.
The previous dioxin discoveries were in eggs at farms in
Lower Saxony and the neighbouring state of North Rhine
Westphalia.
In January 2011, an European Union-wide health alert was
sparked when German officials said animal feed tainted with
dioxin had been fed to hens and pigs, contaminating eggs,
poultry meat and pork at affected farms.
Germany then introduced a series of measures including
restrictions on animal feed ingredients and increased
inspections of farms and feed.
