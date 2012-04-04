* Dioxin in eggs found, source unclear
* Dioxin level not seen as dangerous
HAMBURG, April 4 German authorities said on
Wednesday the highly poisonous chemical dioxin had been
discovered above permitted levels in eggs from a German farm but
they see no danger to the public.
Dioxin content of three to six times permitted levels were
discovered by routine tests on a farm in the central German
state of North Rhine Westphalia, the state agriculture ministry
said. The farm has been sealed off and is not permitted to sell
more eggs, the state ministry said.
How the dioxin came into the eggs is unclear and intensive
investigations are underway, the ministry added. Tests had shown
no contamination of animal feed at the farm.
In January 2011, an EU-wide health alert was issued when
German officials said animal feed tainted with highly poisonous
dioxin had been fed to hens and pigs, contaminating eggs,
poultry meat and pork at the affected farms.
Germany then introduced a series of new measures including
tough restrictions on animal feed ingredients.
Dioxin presents a danger to health if consumed over long
periods.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alison Birrane)