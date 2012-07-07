FRANKFURT, July 7 A return to the D-Mark would
throw Germany's economy into a deep structural crisis, the chief
executive of Europe's biggest insurer was quoted saying, adding
such a move would be "irresponsible".
"In this scenario, Germany would slide into a deep
depression with GDP dropping by double digits for a while,
ultimately losing 25 percent ... within four to five years,"
Allianz CEO Michael Diekmann was quoted saying in
German weekly Welt am Sonntag in an interview.
"Our calculation shows returning to the deutschmark would be
irresponsible. So this kind of speculation won't get us
anywhere," he said.
A majority of Germans expect the euro crisis to worsen but
will have little impact on their personal wealth, and believe
the common currency will survive, according to a survey
published in June.
Nearly 80 percent of those surveyed expect the debt crisis
to deteriorate, but 70 percent believe the euro will endure, the
poll showed, even though more than half also said they wished
Germany had retained the Deutschmark.
Asked whether Allianz could guarantee customers the safety
of their life insurance, Diekmann said: "Absolutely, our German
life insurance is safe". He said, however, that low interest
rates were a challenge for insurers.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank cut interest rates to
a record low in an effort to breathe life into the deteriorating
euro-zone economy.
In addition to cutting the main refinancing rate, the ECB
also reduced its deposit rate, which acts as a floor for the
money market, to zero from 0.25 percent.
"But we have calculated this out as well: even in the very
unlikely case that interest rates remain this low for the next
20 to 30 years, Allianz would be able to fulfill all of its
guarantees," Diekmann said.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)