* Critics say fiasco has wasted some 680 million euros
* Oppositino says Merkel ally withheld information
BERLIN May 22 German opposition parties accused
a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel of withholding
information on a cancelled drone project and squandering
hundreds of millions of euros of taxpayers' money four months
before an election.
The row, which has topped the German news for the last few
days, threatens to tarnish the reputation of Thomas de Maiziere,
one of Merkel's most trusted cabinet cohorts, who until now was
widely seen as a competent defence minister.
Last week, Germany scrapped plans to purchase and modify
Euro Hawk reconnaissance drones, made by EADS and
Northrop Grumman, because of the cost of meeting
standards required to win aviation approval.
Top Greens and Social Democrats (SPD) have seized on the
issue, saying de Maiziere committed a breach of trust for
keeping major technical problems under wraps and that he should
have given more details to the Federal Court of Auditors.
They say the fiasco has wasted some 680 million euros ($875
million).
"It is high time the chancellor took an interest in the mess
at the defence ministry. (She) must not be indifferent to such a
ministerial failure," SPD lawmaker Carsten Schneider told
newspaper Die Passauer Neue Presse.
De Maiziere, who has declined to give a full public
statement on the issue, said on Wednesday he had made available
to the Court of Auditors documents on the deal, including
contractual agreement with U.S. companies.
The minister will field questions from a parliamentary
committee on June 5, far too late for his critics.
Top-selling Bild wrote that warning signals had been ignored
and the project looked like a black hole for billions of euros.
"The public needs answers... He must now give answers to
remain credible," wrote the paper in an editorial.
A spokesman for Merkel who asked about the issue at a
regular government news conference, said the chancellor had
confidence in her minister.
"That Mrs Merkel has given de Maiziere her full support
shows how bad things are for him," said senior SPD lawmaker
Thomas Oppermann in an emailed statement.
German armed forces already have one prototype Euro Hawk and
were considering whether to buy an additional four drones.
Germany had earmarked 1.2 billion euros for the purchase and
development of the aircraft.