* State-controlled KfW to buy 7.5 pct EADS stake

* Purchase to take place in 2012

* Berlin eyes privatisation of D.Post, D.Telekom (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 German state-controlled development bank KfW will buy a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS from Daimler, maintaining a Franco-German balance of influence over the aerospace company.

Carmaker Daimler, one of the founders of EADS, said on Thursday that it and KfW would sign a letter of intent on the deal by the end of this year, setting up a purchase date for next year.

The deal had been flagged by a source that told Reuters on Wednesday that Germany was set to retain its influence over EADS after Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner dropped its objections.

Germany's economy ministry said separately it would examine all possibilities of further privatisation of Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, former state-controlled companies in which Berlin still holds a stake.

The agreement on EADS comes after months of negotiations with the German government, during which Daimler urged Berlin to find a solution so it could focus on its core car and truck businesses and reduce the drag on earnings from EADS.

EADS earlier posted third-quarter results that showed a delay to its A350 jetliner had trimmed profits, although they still beat expectations.

EADS was founded in 2000 from a merger of French, German and Spanish aerospace interests, with Paris and Berlin guaranteed equal influence. The company produces Airbus passenger jets, European Ariane rockets and sensitive national security assets including France's nuclear deterrent and German fighter planes.

The French government owns 15 percent of the company but its day-to-day role is curtailed by the pact. Lagardere owns 7.5 percent and speaks for the French camp as a whole on the board.

"Due to the strategic importance of EADS, the government has decided to safeguard the German-Franco balance through its investment by KfW bank group," Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber said in the statement.

EADS is governed by a shareholder pact giving joint strategic control to Daimler and French shareholder Lagardere . The prospect of a Daimler pull-out had raised questions over the future of the pact, which has clauses designed to protect national security interests.

Daimler said it would retain 7.5 percent of shares in EADS as well as 15 percent of voting rights, which will be pooled with KfW's voting rights in a holding company. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Rene Wagner; Editing by Will Waterman)