FRANKFURT Nov 10 Daimler and the German government agreed that state-controlled development bank KfW will buy a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from the German carmaker, Daimler said on Thursday.

A letter of intent is to be signed by KfW and Daimler before the end of the year, and the sale will take place in 2012, the carmaker said in a statement.

The deal had been flagged by a source that told Reuters on Wednesday that Germany is set to retain its influence over EADS after Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner dropped its objections.

Daimler, which will retain a 7.5 percent stake in EADS -- the parent of planemaker Airbus -- as well as 15 percent of voting rights, did not say how much KfW would pay for the stake.

At the same time, Germany's economy ministry said it would examine all possibilities of further privatisation at Deutsche Telekom and Deutsche Post, former state-controlled companies in which Berlin still holds a stake. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, Rene Wagner)