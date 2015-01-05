BERLIN Jan 5 German government spokesman Steffen Seibert declined to comment on Monday when asked whether Germany would support possible quantative easing by the European Central Bank (ECB).

"The ECB acts within its mandate, and the governments of euro zone states act politically. These are two different areas and we don't comment on each other's work. We will not comment on ECB measures."

The ECB is under pressure to unveil unconventional new measures to boost prices at a closely watched meeting later this month.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Erik Kirschbaum)