Bunds set for worst week since U.S. election as Trump takes charge
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
FRANKFURT Nov 3 Monetary policy has largely exhausted its possibilities, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday, reiterating his long-held reservations about European Central Bank policy. (Reporting by Frank Siebelt)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
FRANKFURT, Jan 27 State-owned German lender HSH Nordbank confirmed on Friday it was selling parts of its 3.2 billion euro ($3.4 billion) loan portfolio and said it was in advanced talks to divest more.
* Shares up 0.4 pct on Friday by 0805 GMT (Adds Elliott statement, shares)