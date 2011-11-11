* Warns against central bank opening floodgates fully
BERLIN Nov 11 The European Central Bank
does not have "unlimited firepower" to handle Europe's debt
woes, Germany's Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler said on Friday.
Speaking at an event in Berlin, Roesler said that if the ECB
opened its floodgates fully, they could never be closed again.
He rejected suggestions that the bank print money to help
heavily indebted euro zone states. This might help in the short
term, Roesler said, but "the impetus to create lasting stability
and make reforms would disappear."
To date, the ECB has distinguished itself from the U.S.
Federal Reserve and the Bank of England by refraining from
embarking on a policy of 'quantitative easing' -- code for
printing more money.
Instead, the ECB sterilises -- or neutralises -- its bond
buys by conducting weekly liquidity absorbing operations equal
to the cumulative size of its debt purchases.
The bank is under growing pressure however from world
leaders to do more to address the crisis which has now engulfed
major debtor Italy.
Despite the intensification of the crisis, it has not
delivered the kind of 'shock and awe' intervention that could
calm markets. The bank is reluctant to take more risk onto its
books by buying more bonds from debt-laden euro zone countries.
Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, has opposed the
ECB's bond-buying programme of paper from heavily indebted euro
zone states, arguing this compromises the independence of the
bank.
As for the different interest rates in sovereign debt issued
by members of the euro currency bloc, Germany's Roesler said
they provided states with a motive to make structural reforms.
Italy, he mentioned as an example, showed earlier this year
that its appetite for reforms could wane if the ECB's bond
buying reduced risk premiums on sovereign debt.
