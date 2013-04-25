* Merkel says ECB's situation tough given diverging economy
* Germany would need rate rise, others need even more
liquidity
By Andreas Rinke
DRESDEN, Germany, April 25 The European Central
Bank would have to raise interest rates if it were looking at
Germany alone but is in a difficult position because economic
performance across the euro zone varies widely, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.
Merkel's unusually outspoken comments on ECB policy come as
the central bank appears to be closer to lowering interest rates
than at any time since it last cut them in July 2012. It could
shave a quarter point off rates next week.
"The ECB is obviously in a difficult position. For Germany
it would actually have to raise rates slightly at the moment,
but for other countries it would have to do even more for more
liquidity to be made available and especially for liquidity to
reach corporate financing," Merkel said at a banking conference.
"If we want to get back to a bearable interest rate level,
then we have to get over this internal division of the euro
zone," said the conservative chancellor.
The ECB sets interest rates for the whole of the 17-state
bloc rather than tailoring policy to individual members states.
An ECB spokeswoman declined to comment on Merkel's speech.
The euro zone has slipped back into recession and inflation
has slid well below the target of close to but under 2 percent
for the bloc as a whole, giving the central bank scope to act.
But some economies in the core are performing well.
Germany's economy - Europe's largest - is expected to grow by
0.5 percent this year and 1.6 percent next year, according to
government forecasts released on Thursday. Low rates could have
a negative effect on its output.
In some parts of the euro zone, small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) are struggling to get funding from banks,
which are reluctant to take on further credit risk as they try
to adapt to new regulation on capital and liquidity levels.
The ECB is increasingly concerned about this development as
SMEs are key to getting the currency bloc back to growth but
there is disagreement on how this can be addressed.
Merkel said the fact that companies in Portugal, Italy or
South Tyrol face loan costs two or three times higher than in
Germany meant they could not finance new investments, virtually
"gobbling up" some of the countries' reform efforts.
LIMITED EFFECT
ECB policymakers believe looser policy would have limited
impact on the euro zone economy - as lower rates do not feed
through into the real economy every at the moment - but would at
least show they are supporting it.
ECB board member Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday that looser
policy could not solve the crisis and that were interest rates
too low for too long, it could eventually lead to distortions.
"Monetary policy is not an all-purpose weapon for any kind
of economic illness," he said. "Due to impaired monetary policy
transmission, the pass-through of rate cuts to the periphery
would be limited, and this is where they are most needed."
The ECB's Governing Council meets in Bratislava next
Thursday - one of two annual policy meetings outside Frankfurt.
The 23-man body rarely moves rates when it meets off-base but
the bleak economic picture strengthens the case for action.