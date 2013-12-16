BERLIN Dec 16 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Monday that Bundesbank Vice President Sabine
Lautenschlaeger would be a worthy candidate to succeed Joerg
Asmussen on the European Central Bank Council's Executive Board.
In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, Schaeuble said:
"She is an excellent Bundesbank vice president."
He added she had extensive experience in banking
supervision, which will gain relevance when the central bank
takes on the role of the region's banking supervisor.
To propose her as Asmussen's successor would "certainly be
well worth considering," Schaeuble said. Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Sunday Germany would have a candidate for the ECB
post being vacated by Asmussen.
Asmussen said on Sunday he would quit the ECB to accept a
job as deputy labour minister in the new German "grand
coalition" so that he could move from Frankfurt to Berlin to be
with his family.
Schaeuble praised Asmussen's decision. "I think that's
great. He's a good man." Asmussen was previously deputy finance
minister under Schaeuble and his predecessor Peer Steinbrueck
from 2008 to 2011 before moving to the ECB.
Among the other candidates for the ECB are BaFin head Elke
Koenig and the head of the Halle institute for economic
research, Claudia Buch.
