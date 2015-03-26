(Adds detail)
BERLIN, March 26 Germany's panel of economic
advisers raised their annual growth forecast for the German
economy on Thursday to 1.8 percent for this year from its
previous estimate of 1.0 percent, citing cheaper oil and a
weaker euro.
"The oil price has fallen significantly since October 2014,
which lifted households real income and improved consumption
expenditure. At the same time German exports are stimulated by
the devaluation of the euro," the advisers said in a statement.
The panel, which is traditionally known as the 'wisemen' but
now includes one woman, said the positive economic effects of
the European Central Bank's (ECB) loose monetary policy were
only one side of the medal.
"The brighter outlook should not blind us to the fact that
the ECB's measures are associated with significant risks,
especially for financial stability, and they cannot replace
necessary structural reforms," they said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley and
Crispian Balmer)