BERLIN Oct 23 Germany's main industry lobby
trimmed its 2014 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy on
Thursday to between 1.2 and 1.4 percent but said it did not
expect the country to slip into a much-feared recession.
That compares with the BDI group's September growth
prediction of 1.5 percent. At the start of the year, the
association had estimated the economy would grow by 2 percent
this year.
The economy had a strong start to the year but contracted in
the second quarter and some economists have cautioned that a
recession could be on the cards.
The BDI said the European Union's sanctions against Russia
were partly to blame for its more downbeat assessment but added
that while these were reflected in German export figures, this
had, until now, been more than offset by shipping more to other
countries.
It said that if the conflict escalated again and caused
disruption to oil and gas deliveries from Russia, this could
have serious consequences for the German economy.
"The economic prospects have worsened," BDI managing
director Markus Kerber said, adding that the economy was
primarily suffering from a lack of investment.
He said high unemployment and weak growth in the euro zone
were weakening the investment climate, as were crises in Ukraine
and the Middle East.
"Low interest rates and good financing conditions alone are
not currently a guarantee for more investment in Germany," he
said.
The German government has also sharply cut its growth
forecasts to 1.2 percent for this year and 1.3 percent for next
year.
